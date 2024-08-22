BILL Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $7.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The payment processing software company posted revenue of $343.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $28.9 million, or 27 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.29 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, BILL Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 51 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $346 million to $351 million for the fiscal first quarter.

BILL Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.36 to $1.61 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion.

BILL Holdings shares have decreased 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $50.74, a drop of 53% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BILL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BILL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.