Biglari: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Biglari Holdings Inc. (BH) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $48.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of $171.89 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $12.87 per share.

The investment firm that owns or has holdings in Steak ‘n Shake and Cracker Barrel restaurants, as well as Maxim magazine posted revenue of $91.1 million in the period.

Biglari shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $187.65, a fall of 4% in the last 12 months.

