BigCommerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $81.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, BigCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $82 million to $84 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $330.2 million to $335.2 million.

BigCommerce shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 25% in the last 12 months.

