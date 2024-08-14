Big Rock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $161,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The craft beer maker posted revenue of $9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 82 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.21.

