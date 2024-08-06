B&G Foods: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.9 million.…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, came to 8 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The food producer posted revenue of $444.6 million in the period.

B&G Foods expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 90 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion.

B&G Foods shares have decreased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.66, a drop of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.