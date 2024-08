EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat’s second-quarter revenue fell nearly 9% on lower demand for plant-based burgers, chicken and…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat’s second-quarter revenue fell nearly 9% on lower demand for plant-based burgers, chicken and other products.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.