Beyond Meat: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.5 million in its second quarter.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The plant-based meat company posted revenue of $93.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $89.3 million.

Beyond Meat expects full-year revenue in the range of $320 million to $340 million.

Beyond Meat shares have fallen 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.24, a drop of 66% in the last 12 months.

