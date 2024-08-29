Best Buy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Best Buy Co. (BBY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $291…

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Best Buy Co. (BBY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $291 million.

The Richfield, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The consumer electronics retailer posted revenue of $9.29 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.23 billion.

Best Buy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $41.3 billion to $41.9 billion.

Best Buy shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBY

