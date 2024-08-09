Berry Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $8.8 million, after…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $8.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The independent upstream energy company posted revenue of $197.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $159 million.

Berry Petroleum shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 27% in the last 12 months.

