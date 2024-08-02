Berry Global: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $193 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.21 billion.

Berry Global expects full-year earnings to be $7.60 per share.

Berry Global shares have declined almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

