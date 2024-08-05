BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $73.7…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $73.7 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 54 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $515.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $503.6 million.

BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.96 billion to $2 billion.

BellRing Brands shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $49.32, an increase of 38% in the last 12 months.

