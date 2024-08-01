Belden: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $49 million.…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Belden Inc. (BDC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $49 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $604.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Belden expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.55 to $1.65.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $635 million to $650 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Belden shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.