Beginner’s Guide to Yoga

My first yoga class, which was suggested by a friend, was a heated power-flow class taught by a former athlete who utilized yoga to stay in shape while avoiding injuries. I was nervous, but also lucky that the class was a great fit for me and what I needed at the time. Now that I have been teaching yoga for over 16 years, I frequently see brand-new yoga students struggle to find the right class for them, and unfortunately, they give up on their yoga practice.

Yoga has many benefits, and the level of growth that new students experience is often life-changing. While there are many types of yoga, I believe there is a style of yoga and a teacher for everyone. Use this guide to make sure your introduction to yoga is positive, and it will be a practice that you will continue to grow with for a lifetime.

How to Find a Good Yoga Class

Everyone comes to yoga with different goals and unique mental and physical health concerns. Here are some tips to find a good yoga class for you:

— Find a teacher you connect with. Studies have shown that veterans are much more likely to attend and find benefit in a class taught by another veteran. I teach men’s yoga, and I have noticed that I am much more effective at teaching men because I have similar strengths, challenges and lived experiences.

— Look on social media. Currently, Instagram is the best resource to get insight on the vibe of a studio, class or an individual teacher. Beyond the aesthetic of their posts, notice the messaging, poses and personality. If you resonate and learn from what they are posting on social media, there is a good chance you will enjoy their class. If you are considering a class at a studio, their website often provides teacher profiles. Take the time to read them, and see if they spark your interest.

— Ask a friend. Someone who has experience with yoga and knows you would be a great resource to ask what class and teacher they would recommend for you. They might even be willing to try out a new class with you.

— Experiment. The best way to find a good class for you is to try them. Almost every yoga studio has an affordable new student pass. Pick several studios to take advantage of this deal. Keep an open mind and have fun trying as many different classes as you can.

Types of Yoga

There are a wide variety of yoga styles and even a greater variety of teachers within the styles. Keep in mind that it is possible that you found the right style of yoga and not the right teacher. If you are not clicking with the teacher, I would suggest trying at least three classes before you move onto another style. With a little self-awareness, you can narrow down the style you are looking for.

What to Expect in Your First Yoga Class

While there is a lot of variation in yoga classes, there are certain common threads that you will experience as a beginner in a yoga class:

Expect to get out of your comfort zone. Whichever style of yoga you choose, there will be moments you will feel lost in a class. Learning yoga is similar to learning a new language, and it will take some time to understand the rhetoric and the poses.

Expect to be challenged. Even if you are a top athlete, the more physically demanding styles of yoga provide novel movements that will challenge your coordination, balance and strength. Every style will demand your complete mental focus for the entirety of the class. This level of concentration will be a workout for your mind.

Expect to move. While restorative and gentle yoga involve fewer poses, in nearly all classes, you will move into different positions. Be prepared to move your body when you walk into your first class.

Expect a meditative component. All styles of yoga will have you practice stillness at least once, usually at the end of class. In the least meditative classes such as a vinyasa or power yoga class, you will still practice a moving meditation where you link your movement to your breath.

What to Eat Before and After Yoga

To move, bend and stretch with ease, you have to be aware of how you fuel your body before class. It’s often helpful to practice on an empty stomach or eat a smart snack. The last meal you eat prior to practicing should be a small portion of a meal made with whole foods.

Ideally, the best time to practice yoga is early in the morning before you eat a full meal. This might require extra planning, but it’s also the best way to stick to a routine. Start preparing the night before by eating a lighter, easily digestible dinner like a salad or a crockpot meal that you marinate overnight.

Foods to eat before yoga:

— Vegetables, a salad or soup for dinner

— Almonds or other nuts in the morning

— Grains like quinoa and oatmeal

— Fruit, like apples, bananas or dried mango

— Smoothies

Foods to avoid before yoga:

— Large portions of meat

— Fatty or fried foods

— Foods with excessive or added sugar

— Beans

As you become more acclimated to how your body responds to your eating schedule during yoga, you can modify your routine. Be aware of how you feel during your practice and note what and when you ate in preparation.

Also make sure to rehydrate after class. Much like an intense workout, you need to replenish after class to avoid soreness, cramping and dehydration. This is especially important if you are practicing hot yoga. Try infusing your water with cucumbers, lemons or limes to make it more flavorful and nutritious.

What to Bring to Your First Yoga Class

— Workout clothes: Wear clothes that you can move around in comfortably. A breathable shirt and athletic shorts that aren’t too loose are preferable. For hot yoga, lighter-weight, sweat-wicking clothes are best.

— Yoga mat: Many yoga studios or gyms will have mats, but if you plan on making yoga a routine, it is worth investing in a quality yoga mat. You’ll want padding for your knees and grip for your hands and feet to prevent sliding.

— Towel: Pack a small towel to wipe your sweat or provide extra padding on your knees.

— Water bottle: Hydration is very important before, during and after class. If you are new to yoga, keep a water bottle handy to remain comfortable and hydrated.

Yoga Etiquette: Top 4 Tips

If it is your first time to a yoga class, it could feel daunting to even enter the space. Every studio, gym and teacher have different cultures in their classes, consider these tips to be respectful and avoid an uncomfortable situation:

1. Enter and exit the yoga space quietly. Many view their time at yoga as sacred, where they can decompress and relax. Especially as people set up for class and at the end during savasana, remain quiet as possible.

2. Do not leave class early unless it’s necessary. It is very important that yoga teachers start and end on time to respect everyone’s busy schedules. Stay the duration of the class, unless you feel unsafe or uncomfortable. If you know you’ll need to leave, bring it to your teacher’s attention before class.

3. Leave your phone in your gym bag. Most people enjoy the time away from their phones while in yoga class. Keep your phone outside the room.

4. Have respectful conversation. People come to yoga to work on themselves physically, mentally and emotionally. Even as you develop friendships in the yoga community, be aware of your language at yoga.

Finding a Good Yoga Teacher

Once you’ve tried out a class, you’ll want to decide whether it’s right for you based on how you feel. While most yoga teachers are great at teaching and connecting with their students, there some red flags to look for:

— Medical advice: If a teacher makes claims that are beyond their scope of expertise as a yoga teacher, or attempts to provide medical advice, they are being more harmful than helpful.

— Inappropriate comments: A teacher should not make uncomfortable comments, remarks about body image, or offensive comments of any kind.

— A salesperson: Teachers who are attempting to sell you something in a way that feels overbearing are too distracted by selling to focus on teaching quality yoga. Most yoga teachers will briefly bring up their email list or other work after class, but should not push their products on you otherwise.

— They talk negatively about other teachers: If your teacher is talking poorly about other teachers before, during or after class, it is a sign they are not in a healthy headspace to teach yoga.

Common Misconceptions About Yoga

You may have heard certain things about yoga, like who practices it and what’s necessary. To clear up any misconceptions, here are a few facts about yoga:

— Yoga isn’t a religion.

— Yoga is more than just a workout.

— Yoga isn’t just for women.

— You can still do yoga with an injury or if you’re inflexible.

Yoga isn’t a religion

Because meditating is integral to yoga and is also part of Buddhism and Hinduism, some people erroneously believe it’s a religion, says Steffany Moonaz, director of clinical and academic research at Maryland University Integrative Health. “Some of the features of yoga and Buddhism and Hinduism — such as meditation — overlap,” Moonaz says.

Unlike those and other religions, yoga has no theology, churches or temples. However, practicing yoga can be a spiritual exercise.

“It’s the stillness and the quiet that can make yoga a spiritual experience,” Moonaz says. “It does not make it a religion.”

Yoga is more than just a workout

Yes, yoga is more than just a workout. Yoga will always have a meditative component, even if it is a moving meditation, that is built-in. Additionally, it can be a workout depending on the style. While it is important to have a variety of training when you are working out, yoga styles like vinyasa, power and Bikram yoga will all build your fitness, cardio and strength. Yoga is also a great compliment to any training routine and is commonly practiced by top athletes.

Yoga isn’t just for women

In 2016, Harvard Health reported that 10 million American men practiced yoga, which was more than double the 4 million in 2012. There are many benefits of yoga for men, including physical and mental health, along with the social element of being in a supportive community of like-minded people.

You can still do yoga with an injury or if you’re inflexible

If you are cleared by your doctor to exercise, yoga is a great, low-impact, movement modality to reacclimate yourself to physical activity. Additionally, you can absolutely still do yoga if you aren’t flexible. Having tight muscles is actually a great reason to should practice yoga. For those who are extremely inflexible or prone to injury, here are some things to consider:

— Tell the instructor about your concerns. Most teachers will greet you and ask if you have any injuries when you arrive at your first class. If they do not, it is worth making them aware of your injury concerns, to ensure they do not try and coach you into a position that you are not ready for.

— Do not push into pain. Pain science is very intricate and individualized. It is possible to have pain but not an injury. To be safe, if you experience pain during your practice, come out of the pose and work with the teacher on a modification.

— Slow down. Take your time and move slowly into your poses. Even if you end up skipping a pose or falling behind the rest of the class, it is worth it to avoid injury.

— Use props. Nearly all yoga studios will provide you with the necessary tools to help you access the poses. At minimum, two blocks, a blanket and a yoga strap are helpful.

Health Benefits of Yoga

If you give yoga an honest try and practice at least once a week, within a month you will see noticeable, positive changes. If you practice yoga three times a week for a month, you will make like-changing progress. Here’s what to expect within the first month of practicing yoga regularly:

— Physical benefits: Depending on the style of yoga you practice, you will see clear physical health benefits. Even if you are practicing more gentle yoga, you will notice progress in your flexibility, strength, coordination, movement, proprioception and balance. Styles like hot yoga will often shift your body composition to feel more light, mobile and limber. By moving mindfully, you will notice it helps you with any aches and pains you may be experiencing.

— Mental health improvement: Yoga is a great moving meditation that requires single-minded focus and leaves most feeling at ease and peace with themselves and their surroundings. This distressing component of a yoga practice is very beneficial for your mental health.

— Overall wellness impacts: In the course of a month of practicing yoga, you will notice a cascade effect on your overall health. Many report sleeping better, changing their diets to become more healthy and even developing healthier relationships. Yoga also provides a community for like-minded people to have social connection.

Alternative Yoga Options

In some cases, extra attention is beneficial to make sure you’re learning good technique the first time. It is much easier to learn good habits first, rather than attempting to break bad habits later. These options are great for those who have health concerns or those who simply want to learn the nuances of the practice:

— Private lessons are the best option for those who are concerned about entering a group class whether it’s due to limitations, health circumstances, schedule or to simply learn in a setting where you have complete access to the teacher. If you find a teacher who is knowledgeable, these sessions are a good place to answer any questions you might have.

— Beginner workshop series are offered by many studios and can be a great option for those who are brand-new to yoga to set a strong foundational practice before entering all-levels classes.

— Adaptive yoga is yoga for those with disabilities, and other health concerns including someone reentering a movement practice after stroke recovery,

— Online yoga has been embraced by many studios and individual instructors since the pandemic. This has provided access to the best teachers from anywhere. Most teachers provide online schedules on social media and offer a free class to try it first. Some teachers will even provide real-time feedback if you are willing to turn on your camera during class, and they will stay after to answer your questions. Teachers also work with clients online privately as well.

— Yoga events are often outside of the studio and can be an affordable and fun way to practice. Nearly every community has outdoor yoga, community classes or even yoga festivals.

