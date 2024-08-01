Becton Dickinson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter…

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $487 million.

The Franklin Lakes, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.50 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.31 per share.

The medical device manufacturer posted revenue of $4.99 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.07 billion.

Becton Dickinson expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.05 to $13.15 per share, with revenue expected to be $20.1 billion.

Becton Dickinson shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 16%. The stock has dropped 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.