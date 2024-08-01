Beazer: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $27.2…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $27.2 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $595.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $599.1 million.

Beazer shares have fallen 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.73, a fall of 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

