Beam Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Beam Global (BEEM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $14.8 million in the period.

Beam Global shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.75, a drop of 40% in the last 12 months.

