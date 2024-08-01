Beacon Roofing: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $127.2 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.32 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The roofing materials distributor posted revenue of $2.67 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.69 billion.

Beacon Roofing shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $98.27, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

