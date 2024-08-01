BCE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $392.5 million.…

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $392.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Verdun, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The Canada’s largest telecommunications company posted revenue of $4.39 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.46 billion.

BCE shares have decreased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.

