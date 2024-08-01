Bausch: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $10…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $10 million.

On a per-share basis, the Laval, Quebec-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $2.4 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.33 billion.

Bausch expects full-year revenue in the range of $9.4 billion to $9.65 billion.

Bausch shares have dropped 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 38% in the last 12 months.

