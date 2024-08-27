Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.37 billion.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.37 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.19 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $14.01 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $6.11 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.2 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

