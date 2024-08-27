Bank of Montreal: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.36 billion. The…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.36 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.93 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $14.97 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.98 billion, which also did not meet Street forecasts.

Bank of Montreal shares have fallen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 7% in the last 12 months.

