Bandwidth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $4.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The enterprise software developer posted revenue of $173.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $173.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Bandwidth said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $184 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $710 million to $720 million.

Bandwidth shares have increased 58% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 51% in the last 12 months.

