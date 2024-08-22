Banco Macro: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $264.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based bank said it had a loss of $4.01 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $538.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Banco Macro shares have climbed 83% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $52.51, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

