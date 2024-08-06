Banco Itau: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.93 billion.

The bank, based in Sao Paulo, said it had earnings of 20 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $16.54 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.14 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITUB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITUB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.