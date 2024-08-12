Ballard: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Monday reported a loss…

BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — BURNABY, British Columbia (AP) — Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) on Monday reported a loss of $31.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burnaby, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The fuel cell technology company posted revenue of $16 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.94. A year ago, they were trading at $4.60.

