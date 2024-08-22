Baidu Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $755 million. The Beijing-based…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Baidu Inc. (BIDU) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $755 million.

The Beijing-based company said it had net income of $2.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.89 per share.

The web search company posted revenue of $4.67 billion in the period.

Baidu Inc. shares have dropped 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIDU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.