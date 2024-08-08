Babcock & Wilcox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $25.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Akron, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 11 cents per share.

The power generation equipment company posted revenue of $233.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.11. A year ago, they were trading at $5.25.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BW

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.