B2Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $24 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $492.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.76. A year ago, they were trading at $3.12.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BTG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.