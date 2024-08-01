AXT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — AXT Inc. (AXTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — AXT Inc. (AXTI) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its second quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The semiconductor materials supplier posted revenue of $27.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.29. A year ago, they were trading at $3.08.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXTI

