Axonics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 13 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $114.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.6 million.

Axonics shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $68.44, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.

