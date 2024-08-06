Axon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $40.8…

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $504.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $476.9 million.

Axon expects full-year revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.05 billion.

Axon shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $294.30, an increase of 64% in the last 12 months.

