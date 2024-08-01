Axalta Coating Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $112 million.…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $112 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The high-performance coating system maker posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

Axalta Coating Systems shares have risen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXTA

