Avista: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Avista Corp. (AVA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $22.9 million.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $402.1 million in the period.

Avista expects full-year earnings to be $2.36 to $2.56 per share.

Avista shares have climbed nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 3% in the last 12 months.

