Avis Budget: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $14 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.60 per share.

The car rental company posted revenue of $3.05 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.18 billion.

Avis Budget shares have declined 53% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $83.12, a decline of 63% in the last 12 months.

