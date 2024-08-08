Avinger: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Avinger Inc. (AVGR) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Avinger Inc. (AVGR) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its second quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.82 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.20. A year ago, they were trading at $9.60.

