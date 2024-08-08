Aveanna: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.9 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.9 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The home health care services provider posted revenue of $505 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $494 million.

Aveanna expects full-year revenue of $1.99 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $3.43. A year ago, they were trading at $1.67.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVAH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.