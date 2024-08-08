Avadel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.8 million in its…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.8 million in its second quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $41.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.1 million.

Avadel shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

