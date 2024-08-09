Audacy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Audacy, Inc. (AUDAQ) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $2.9 million, after reporting…

Listen now to WTOP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Audacy, Inc. (AUDAQ) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $2.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share.

The radio broadcasting company posted revenue of $301.6 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 11 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 95 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUDAQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUDAQ

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.