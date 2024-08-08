Atrion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $402,000. The Allen,…

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Atrion Corp. (ATRI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $402,000.

The Allen, Texas-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $48.8 million in the period.

Atrion shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $458.62, a decrease of 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATRI

