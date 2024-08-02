Atmus Filtration: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $56.2…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $56.2 million.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The industrial filtration product company posted revenue of $432.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417.1 million.

Atmus Filtration expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion.

Atmus Filtration shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATMU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATMU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.