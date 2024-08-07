Atmos: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $165.6 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $165.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.08.

The natural gas utility posted revenue of $701.5 million in the period.

Atmos expects full-year earnings to be $6.70 to $6.80 per share.

Atmos shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $128.10, a rise of almost 9% in the last 12 months.

