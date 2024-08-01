Atlassian: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $196.9 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) on Thursday reported a loss of $196.9 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $300.5 million, or $1.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.36 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEAM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.