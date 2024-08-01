Live Radio
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2024, 7:42 AM

BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — BRENTFORD, Britain (AP) — Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $21.4 million.

The Brentford, Britain-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The owner of electric power assets posted revenue of $328.3 million in the period.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares have risen nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

