Atlantic American: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Atlantic American Corp. (AAME) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $684,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 6 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $47.7 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.58. A year ago, they were trading at $1.77.

