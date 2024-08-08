Aterian: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.6 million in…

SUMMIT, N.J. (AP) — Aterian, Inc. (ATER) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Summit, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents.

The company posted revenue of $28 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Aterian said it expects revenue in the range of $25 million to $27 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.05. A year ago, they were trading at $4.68.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATER at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATER

