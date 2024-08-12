Atara Biotherapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Monday reported a loss of…

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) on Monday reported a loss of $19 million in its second quarter.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had a loss of $3.10 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.25 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $28.6 million in the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics shares have declined 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.77, a decline of 86% in the last 12 months.

