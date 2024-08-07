Astec Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $14…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $14 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The maker of equipment for building, paving and mining posted revenue of $345.5 million in the period.

Astec Industries shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 41% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASTE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASTE

