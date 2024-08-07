Assured Guaranty: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $78 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $78 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.44 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $202 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $189 million.

Assured Guaranty shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $76.29, an increase of 22% in the last 12 months.

