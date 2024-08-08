Associated Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The asset manager posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.

Associated Capital shares have declined nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 11% in the last 12 months.

