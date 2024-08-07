Assertio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $31.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.23. A year ago, they were trading at $3.44.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASRT

